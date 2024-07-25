Children escape from kindergarten in Ulan-Ude

In Ulan-Ude, children stole keys and escaped from a kindergarten. The incident was captured on video, video published local TV channel “Tivikom”.

The footage shows three children sneaking, looking around, and then running out of the preschool. According to the mother of one of the children, a substitute teacher was working at the preschool that day, and she took the children away from the gate twice and scolded them.

According to the woman, the key to the gate was in plain sight. “The children found the key in the kindergarten, worked out a plan on how to escape and play on the playground so that no one would scold them. They went for a walk, got hungry and decided to go to their mother’s to eat in a cafe. They came to me at work,” told she is 360.ru.

As the publication’s interlocutor described the children’s route, in order to get to their mother’s place of work, the children had to cross five roads, of which only one intersection had a regulated traffic light. The total distance was almost two kilometers.

According to the publication “Arigus”, later one child returned A passerby brought two more to the kindergarten, and the mother of one of them, to whom they came to work, brought them.

Earlier in Bashkiria, a 15-year-old orphanage girl ended up in hospital with injuries after attempting to escape from the shelter. It was reported that the girl initially said that she was allegedly beaten in the shelter, but later admitted that she allegedly did not like living there, so she decided to escape.