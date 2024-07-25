Russian Armed Forces Intelligence Officer Cuts Off His Hand and Walks a Kilometer to See Doctors

The wounded Russian intelligence officer was forced to cut off his own arm to survive. It was only after some time that he was able to receive medical help.

The Telegram channel “Mash na Donbasse” reported that a serviceman stepped on an anti-personnel mine near Chasovy Yar. As a result of the explosion, he fell and touched a second mine. When his fellow soldiers ran up to him, the soldier asked them to cut off his half-severed arm, but they refused.

Then the scout took the scissors from the first aid kit and did it himself. Then he went to the medics’ ATV. They took him to the field surgeons. The Russian scout had to walk a kilometer to the medics. Despite the great loss of blood, a foot wound, shrapnel in his head and all over his body, the soldier was saved.

Photo: Viktor Antonyuk / RIA Novosti

Earlier, Russian fighters had already told of their rescue thanks to a lucky break.

In June, it became known that in the special military operation zone (SVO), a female paramedic was able to save herself thanks to a toy cat gifted to her by her ten-year-old son. The medic has been saving Russian soldiers on the battlefield for a year and a half — she went to the SVO zone as a volunteer. The woman came under heavy shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kremennaya. When the medic tried to hide from the attack, the talisman toy fell off her backpack. The woman could not leave her son’s gift on the ground and jumped into the trench to pick it up. It was this action that saved her life — at that very moment, an explosion was heard nearby.

Not long before this, the life of a SVO participant from the Voronezh region was saved by letters from children. During a combat mission, a soldier with the call sign Pallady was attacked by Ukrainian drones – they dropped two grenades on him. He was able to dodge one shell, but shrapnel from the second grenade pierced his uniform. The soldier was saved by letters in his pocket.

Another soldier was saved thanks to a small talisman given to him by his wife. After the shelling, he called her and told her he was wounded. The shrapnel that hit the man did not reach his heart thanks to a travel balm in his pocket. Having hit the talisman doll, the shrapnel changed its trajectory.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

The Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the fighting in the area of ​​Chasov Yar

In July, the Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops had improved their position along the entire front line in the area of ​​the city of Chasov Yar in the DPR. During the fighting in this direction, the military continues to defeat enemy units.

The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, had to agree that the situation at the front was difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He declared the need to purchase weapons and build new fortifications for the Ukrainian troops.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the most tense situation remains in the Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky directions. The department added that clashes continue in the area of ​​Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Praskoveevka and Konstantinovka.