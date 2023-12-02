Last Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at exactly 9:00 p.m., Atlético San Luis received a visit from Monterrey Soccer Clubfor the duel corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Rayados arrived at Alfonso Lastras with the football duty of, if not winning, at least being the team that showed the best conditions on the field of play. However, the Potosinos came out to play good football, and not only did they not succumb to the Gang, but they even beat them.
The final score in the first leg was 1-0. Nothing is defined, but if Atlético comes out to play like in the first leg, Monterrey will suffer to get the victory they need to advance to the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Many already considered him ruled out for this tournament, but the Argentine forward returned in a big way and got tired of scoring goals in the last days of the Mexican championship. Without a doubt, the eyes of thousands of fans will be on Germán Berterame, waiting for him to appear in the important moments.
The former goalkeeper of Boca Jrs in Argentina, arrived at Monterrey generating great expectations, and although he already knows what it is like to become a CONCACAF champion, for example, some fans continue to feel insecure with him in goal, saying that he is not a goalkeeper for moments of urgency. Can he reverse the criticism in this league?
Jordi Cortizo was one of the best players in Monterrey’s attack in this tournament. He didn’t look very good in the first leg against San Luis, but it is expected that, for the return leg, the Mexican midfielder will be that different player that the Albiazules are so missing.
His signing generated enormous expectations for the striped fan, who was already overjoyed by the hiring of Sergio Canales. However, ‘Tecatito’ has not been the player that fans expected. Everyone’s eyes will be on Jesús Corona in this league.
Rogelio Funes Mori and Monterrey star in a love/hate story that is difficult to explain. The naturalized Mexican Argentine is the top scorer in the club’s history, he has won practically everything he has played with the Gang, and yet, he is one of the most criticized by his own fans. The reason? That he supposedly doesn’t show up at important moments. Will the same thing happen in the second leg against San Luis?
#key #players #Monterrey #San #Luis #return #4th #finals