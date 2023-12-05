Within the extensive world of property buying and selling and everything that surrounds the real estate market, there is an interest among many young people and couples: acquiring their first home. Even without thinking about luxuries and with a predisposition to settle in a place that is not large in size, finding a good option can be difficult. In this context, a website created a list with the best cities in the United States to buy the first house. Among the top ten of the classification, three cities in Texas and one in Florida were present.

The person in charge of preparing the list was This Old House. To carry it out, they took into account economic indicators of price, availability, income and comparative rent. Beyond purely financial issues, other factors that were considered to affect quality of life were also added, such as dining and entertainment options and the crime rate of each location.

Texas, among the best US states to buy your first home

Based on the analysis of the aforementioned variables, The list of the best cities in the United States to buy your first home had Fort Wayne, Indiana in first place. Already in second place, Texas marked its presence with Laredo, which reached 99.60 as a score based on your parameters. In that same line, The southern state also had El Paso in eighth place and Fort Worth, which closed the distinction of the top tenwith 87.68 and 85.05 as a score respectively.

For its part, Another state that also marked a presence was Florida. Tied for eighth place with El Paso, St. Petersburg achieved the exact same score and it was also ranked among the best options for young people who intend to purchase their first home in the United States. When it comes to the Sunshine State, it also stood out for the fact that it had the city with the highest percentage of owners under the age of thirty-five: Port St. Lucie, with sixty percent.

The ten best cities in the US to buy your first home and their scores