She loved a glass of wine with friends, loved parties and was always there for her family. Then Jessica (44) was suddenly shot dead last week. The suspect is her own husband (49), who also dies a little later. Their three children are left alone. Friends and family, no one saw this coming, they tell this site in an extensive interview. “It was a monstrous act. But he was definitely not a monster.”

