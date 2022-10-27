During On the night of Wednesday, October 26, 48 passengers experienced a harrowing journey due to an electrical storm which seriously affected the aircraft of flight LA1325, which had departed from Santiago de Chile to Asunción, Paraguay.

The situation became viral on networks thanks to users who, in the midst of panic, recorded the strong turbulence that was occurring.

You can even hear the impact of hail and rain on the plane, which caused great terror among the passengers.

Moments of tension on the flight from Latam to Asunción. Severe storms en route, plane heavily damaged. Everyone safe. pic.twitter.com/6NojeEknzz – Javier Oliver CT💥 (@javieroliver_ct) October 27, 2022

In addition, it can be seen how at one point the aircraft moves abruptly to the sides, while the lights blinked. Frightened passengers shouted “My God” or “Please! Holy God”, as they passed through the lightning of the storm.

The flight had to make an emergency landing in the Silvio Pettirossi International Airport in Luquewhere it was found that one of the engines had been lost and the windows had been shattered.

(You may be interested in: They find a lion at a construction site but now the bricklayer is missing)

However, according to the newspaper ‘ABC de Paraguay’, the authorities are investigating the facts, because the plane had stopped for a few hours in Foz do Iguazú due to weather conditions.

For its part, LATAM Airlines of Paraguay published a statement this Thursday morning in order to explain the situation experienced by its flight the night before.

“LATAM Airlines Paraguay reports that on Wednesday, October 26, flight LA1325 (Santiago de Chile-Asunción) experienced severe weather conditions during its flight path. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Asunción, a procedure that was carried out without problems at 23:09 (local time).“says the airline’s statement.

In addition, they commented that fortunately both the passengers and the crew are safe and sound, without injuries or physical trauma. Even so, they lamented the inconveniences given by the weather situation.

More news

Video: in full live broadcast, thieves try to rob a journalist

NY subway passenger died after his clothes got stuck in the door

Historic!: Reactions to the victory of the Colombia Sub-17 National Team

Trends WEATHER