The restyling of Mercedes B-Class takes an important step towards arriving on the road. The German car manufacturer has in fact released the price lists and versions that will characterize the offer of the renewed Sport Tourer of the Star. In particular, there will be 7 versions, a choice similar to that made on the new A-Class: Executive, Advanced, Advanced Progressive, Advanced Plus Progressive, Advanced Plus AMG Line, Premium AMG Line, Premium Plus AMG Line. The new B-Class has a price list starting at 36,950 euros for the B 180 Automatic in Executive set-up and goes up to 42,074 euros for the B 250 Automatic 4Matic while the 220d Automatic will still be the most expensive of the range, with a starting base of 43,416 euros.

The facelift of the Sports Tourer German boasts flush-mounted externally mounted wheels with four further designs and sizes up to 19 inches, including optional high-gloss black painted multi-spoke design light-alloy wheels with high-gloss piping for the AMG Line. The rear light clusters divided into two parts and equipped with standard LED technology also change, which contribute to increasing the presence of the rear on the road. They are supported by aerodynamic spoilers applied to the sides of the rear window, which improve aerodynamics. The new B-Class is available in ten different solid / metallic or special paint finishes. The driving area is dominated by the dual-screen display (7-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch main unit), which is standard. In the optional variant with two 10.25-inch displays, a widescreen image is created through which the element appears to float. The three round turbine-shaped air vents, typical of Mercedes-Benz, are a tribute to the world of aviation. The redesigned center console conveys the high-tech aspirations of the new B-Class thanks to its Black Panel look, while the new steering wheel of the latest generation of steering wheels is standard in nappa leather. For the first time, a heated steering wheel is also available as an option in the AMG trim variant.

There range of engines petrol engine of the new B-Class has been updated and electrified. With an additional 48-volt on-board power supply and a power increase of 10 kW, the starting functions are particularly supported. For customers of the new B-Class, the belt-driven starter motor (RSG) significantly improves comfort: it reduces noises and vibrations during starting procedures compared to conventional systems and allows you to “navigate” with the combustion engine switched off during constant navigation. In addition, the RSG recovers during braking processes and powers the onboard power supply at 12 volts and the battery at 48 volts. The energy thus generated can be used during acceleration processes to support the combustion engine.

The technological equipment upgrade is significant and now comes standard with the reversing camera, multimedia displays, USB package and leather steering wheel. Starting with the Progressive trim level, the standard equipment also offers High Performance LED headlights with adaptive high beam assistance system, seat with lumbar support, parking package, mirror package and EASY-PACK tailgate. The telematics system has been revised and convinces with a new design and improved performance. Another novelty is the integration of a fingerprint sensor (which should be available from the 1st quarter of 2023) for the identification and authorization of the driver. For further connectivity, another USB-C port has been added and USB charging power has been increased again while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless are also available as standard.