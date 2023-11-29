In addition to the three soldiers, another man also lost his life: the crash on the two cars in which they were traveling was fatal for the four

Their names were Cosimo Aloia, Alberto Battafarano and Domenico Ruggiero, i three soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic accident in the province of Taranto on Monday evening. 60-year-old Francesco Clemente also died in the crash.

A devastating tragedy occurred last Monday evening on state road 100, near the tunnel between Massafra and Mottola, in the province of Taranto.

Two carsfor reasons still being ascertained, collided violently and ended up completely destroyed.

On one of them, one Fiat Multipla, some soldiers of the Italian Army were travelling, all originally from the province of Taranto and serving in the Altamura barracks. The Multipla collided with a minivanon which other people were travelling.

For three soldiers there was nothing that could be done

Unfortunately, the toll of the road accident was dramatic and speaks volumes 4 victims and three injuredtwo of which were seriously injured.

These are three soldiers, who were traveling together in the Fiat Multipla, and a 60 year old man who was instead traveling in the other car. The latter, Francesco Clementewas originally from Bari.

The three men of the Italian Army were called instead Cosimo Aloia, Alberto Battafarano and Domenico Ruggiero, were 50, 42 and 49 years old and originally from Montemesola, Taranto and Statte respectively. They all belonged to the 7th Bersaglieri Regiment of Altamura.

Immediate condolences from Chief of Staff of the ArmyGeneral of the Army Corps Pietro Serino, who issued a note in memory of the three missing soldiers and to show closeness to their families and the wounded. Here are his words:

Deep condolences and solidarity with the families of the three soldiers who died yesterday afternoon in a road accident near Mottola, in the province of Taranto, which caused four victims and two serious injuries. The soldiers who lost their lives are Cosimo Aloia, Alberto Battafarano and Domenico Ruggiero Serino. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured currently hospitalized in hospitals in the area. Army personnel are providing maximum logistical and psychological support to military families.

