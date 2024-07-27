Just out of the community, Carlos Maria dedicates his first words to the arrival of his little brother

The 21-year-old was admitted to hospital in early January Carlos Maria, son of the former king of paparazzi Fabrizio Corona, in a special community for health reasons. Hospitalization that has recently ended. The father, in fact, wanted to share with his large audience of followers the news of his son’s return home through a story on his Instagram profile.

Carlos Maria, left the community

These are his words: “My first son came home. You look pretty fit, huh?”

Carlos Maria was only able to leave the community on the occasion of his father’s fiftieth birthday. While for his mother’s birthday, Nina Morichad not obtained permission.

Now, however, it is time to return to the family and hug all his loved ones.

Carlos Maria’s first words dedicated to the arrival of his little brother

Homecoming for Carlos Maria, finally back together with his father Fabrizio Corona. The two are about to enjoy a happy period of vacation and relaxation.

When Corona asked him about his health, the young man replied: “I’m pretty good, but I can do better”.

Meanwhile, these were Carlos’ words regarding the news of the arrival of the new little brother in the family:

“We are waiting for it with great… well… happiness. Yes, of course I am happy so we can play basketball together, everything.”

Fabrizio Corona and his partner Sarah Barbieri they are in fact expecting their first child.

Carlos Maria’s health status

Fabrizio Corona’s son suffers from a disease called acute transient psychosis. This is a type of disorder in which a person experiences psychotic symptoms acutely, but for a specific period of time.

In an interview given to the magazine Vanity Fairdoctor Maximilian Tenhead of the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Operating Unit of the Zucchi Clinical Institutes of Carate Brianza explained that:

“To be defined as such, brief psychosis must not last more than a month. For this reason, it is a disorder whose diagnosis can only be made a posteriori, once this period of time has passed.”

Carlos Maria with his father

And he added:

“The disorder can manifest itself as an isolated case but can also be the prelude to serious psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or schizoaffective disorder. The person can be well and within a short time manifest very serious symptoms, such as hearing voices that are not there, having unrealistic beliefs about the world, imagining conspiracies, interpreting things in a pathological way. Disorganization of thought is also a common trait for which the patient shows extreme confusion and the concepts he expresses are no longer clear.”