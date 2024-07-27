Yesterday the coroner performed a long autopsy on the body of the 30 years old found lifeless in the holiday home. However, the doctor now has about 60 days to deliver the full report of the findings.

There are still many questions that investigators are trying to answer. answer on this heartbreaking story, which led to the sudden disappearance of a young mother. It would have been one of his children to find her lifeless.

The drama of this family occurred in the early morning of Tuesday, July 23The woman, together with her partner and her children, who live in Catania, had decided to take in rent a house to spend time relaxing and carefree, Foundachelloin the hamlet of Mascali.

However, during the night there was a disagreement between the two spouses violent fight. According to the partner’s story, in fact, at the height of the argument, he went out, got his car and returned to their home. The following morning, however, the son, found his mother’s body lifeless in the bathroom. From what has emerged the 30-year-old would have used a scarf to take his own life.

The first results of the autopsy performed on the body of the 30-year-old

Investigators reportedly found some on his body bruises which would not appear to be consistent with hanging. However, to have a complete picture the coroner Christopher Pomara performed an autopsy on the girl’s body.

According to what the local newspaper reports, Sicilyfor now the prevailing one thesis of the extreme gesture. From this examination it would have emerged that the 30 year old had died of suffocation.

Furthermore, from a check by the agents, the husband’s story would seem to be true. This is because the cameras show him leaving and making the journey from Giarre to Cataniain the minutes preceding the death of his partner. Confirmation would also come from tickets motorway. For this reason, the investigators decided not to enter him in the register of suspects and also to return the body to his family, so that the funeral could be held.