Italy prepares to face yet another wave of scorching heat from Morocco, with temperatures reaching peaks of 40 degrees in several cities. According to the latest heat wave bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health, today, Saturday 27 July, 12 cities have a risk level 2, indicated by the orange dot. The cities affected are Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo.

African heat afflicts Italy: 12 cities in orange and 6 in red

The orange dot indicates weather conditions that may pose a health risk. In particular for the most vulnerable sections of the population, such as the elderly and people with chronic diseases. The heat will intensify further tomorrow, Sunday 28 July, with 6 cities moving to risk level 3. The cities in red dot will be Florence, Frosinone, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti and Rome. In addition, 13 cities will still be marked with the orange dot.

According to weather experts, theAfrican anticyclone will dominate the weekend again, causing a significant increase in temperatures. Today, peaks of 38°C are expected in Taranto and Terni, 37°C in Florence and 36°C in Rome. But the heat will not stop there. Tomorrow, the last Sunday of July, temperatures will rise further, reaching 39 degrees in Terni, Benevento and Oristano, 38 in Ferrara, Florence, Foggia, Forlì and Taranto, and 37 degrees in Arezzo, Bologna, Bolzano, Frosinone, Macerata, Matera and Rome.

Health authorities recommend that the population take precautions to protect themselves from extreme heat. It is advisable to avoid direct exposure to the sun during the hottest hours of the day. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and wear light-colored, lightweight clothing. Particular attention should be paid to the elderly, young children and people with pre-existing health problems.

Last weekend of July marked by intense heat that will test the resistance of the population. Staying informed and adopting prudent behaviors will be essential to overcome this new heat wave safely.