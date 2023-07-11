Tennis | Women’s tennis WTA tour asks the public to respect handshake protests by Ukrainian players

Ukrainian players have recently refused to shake hands with their Belarusian and Russian opponents as a protest against Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Women’s the WTA professional tennis tour has asked the tennis public for understanding for the handshake protests of the Ukrainian players.

The WTA hopes the crowd will respect the Ukrainians’ decision to ignore their opponent.

Recently, tournament audiences have booed players off the court in connection with handshake protests, and the players have demanded that the tennis management react to the situation. Belarus Victoria Azarenka was recently booed off the pitch after he lost to Ukraine For Elina Svitolina on Sunday at Wimbledon.

Svitolina said after the match that he believed the booing could be stopped if tennis officials released a statement opening up the Ukrainian players’ perspective.

“I don’t know if it’s maybe unclear to people, some people don’t really know what’s going on,” Svitolina said, calling on the sport’s governing bodies to explain the position of the Ukrainian players.

Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka supported Svitolina’s appeal on Monday.

“As Elina said, I think someone needs to come out on social media with an announcement that there will be no handshake, so that the players don’t leave the field with so much anger,” Sabalenka said.

“It would be good if the public really knew what was going on. There is a reason behind the lack of a handshake.”

WTA said on Monday that he respects the Ukrainian players’ point of view because it is a “personal decision”. At the same time, the tour described Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine as reprehensible.

Russian player ranked third on the men’s side Daniil Medvedev said it was a shame that Azarenka was booed.

“I think people didn’t know the story behind it and that’s why it happened,” said Medvedev.

On Sunday, Azarenka had extended her hand in Svitolina’s direction, presumably as a gesture of respect, but had to leave the court in the end to a chorus of boos. Azarenka herself described her treatment as unfair after Sunday’s match.

“I thought it was a great tennis match,” he said.

“If people are only going to focus on the handshakes or the rather drunk crowd booing at the end,” that’s a shame.

Ukrainian players also refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players at the recent French Open. At the time, the crowd jeered Svitolina and Marta Kostjukiaas they ignored their opponents.

from the WTA in contrast, Wimbledon has not planned to publish a statement, says the CEO of the All England Club, which organizes the tournament Sally Bolton.

“Historically in tennis, the decision on how the player reacts at the end of the match is completely his personal decision, Bolton said and assesses,” that the tournament organizers do not want to give guidance in such matters.

“I think we have an incredibly knowledgeable crowd at Wimbledon and I think for the most part they would understand what’s going on,” he added.

However, he admitted that it is impossible to control the public and announced that sports activities would be a priority.

There are four players representing Russia or Belarus in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. A year ago, the All England Club banned athletes from these two countries from participating in the tournament.

From Bolton it was also asked how the organizers of the tournament would react if the trophy went to a Russian or Belarusian player.

“When we made the decision earlier this year to accept Russians and Belarusians, we really carefully considered all those things,” he said, adding that with their decision, the organizers will be with you with what will come.