Since Sunday afternoon, strong suspicions arose that Christian Nodal and cazzu they would have become parents by now. However, neither the Mexican singer nor the Argentine interpreter shared details regarding the reason that led to the assumption that his daughter would have been born.

However, the surprises, which arose after Nodal canceled his participation in a MLB celebrity softball game in Seattle at the last minute, were clarified on Monday, July 10, by the team representing the couple of singers.

The public relations office of Christian Nodal has confirmed to the team of the magazine Quien that the rumors about the birth of his daughter are false. Despite the cancellation of the public engagement by the singer, it has been denied that the baby had already reached the world.

The office that manages the career of the singer-songwriter from Sonora, Mexico did not provide further details about the Birth that famous people have tentatively said that it would be expected for September.

It should be noted that the rumors about the birth of the first daughter of Christian Nodal and Cazzu became relevant when the entertainment expert “Chamonic” shared on social networks the theory that the interpreter of Adiós amor canceled the public commitment due to the birth of his daughter . However, the assumption has been formally denied.

It should be remembered that it was in April 2023 when the Argentine singer Cazzu announced her pregnancy amid rumors that had been anticipated. Since then she and her boyfriend Nodal, who met at the end of 2022, have generated great expectations among her followers for their upcoming debut as parents. Later Nodal was the one who revealed that they are expecting a girl and established a possible date of birth for the month of September of the same year.

Despite the denials, neither Cazzu nor Christian Nodal have made official statements on their social profiles regarding the rumors of the birth of their daughter. Both artists have left the representation office to be in charge of clarifying and refuting the assumption.