Tennis | The tennis supertex embarrassedly saved the match ball, turned the semifinals and won the final the same day

Carlos Alcaraz, 18, took his third tournament win of the year in Barcelona.

From the Spanish Carlos Alcarazia has been dubbed the next superstar of tennis, and the 18-year-old showed on Sunday that the annealing is not in vain.

Alcaraz’s day started in the semi-finals, which also seemed to miss the final match of the tournament.

Australian Alex de Minaur led the semifinals with a score of 7-6, 6-5 and got two match balls in their own pass in a situation of 40-15.

The first pass was good and de Minaur was able to rivet the match solution from the net from an easy place. However, Alcaraz made a spectacular save.

Alcaraz cleared another match ball, managed to turn the round and eventually even a match that lasted as long as three hours and 40 minutes.

The schedules for the rain-disrupted tournament had been tightened so that the semi-finals and finals were both played on Sunday.

In the final Alcaraz was then sovereign and overthrew his countrymen Pablo Carreno Bustan I read 6–3, 6–2.

The tournament win was Alcaraz’s third this year, and he will rise to as many as ninth on the world list to be released on Monday. He becomes the youngest player to break into the top ten then his compatriot Rafael Nadalinwho did the trick exactly 17 years ago.