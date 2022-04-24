Sinaloa.- With the name of Joel Iván “N”, 36 years oldand a resident of the Seis de Enero neighborhood, north of Culiacán, is how the man was identified who on the afternoon of last Friday, April 22, was found dead inside black bagsfor him bypass Benito Juarez “La Costerita”at the height of a well-known shopping plaza.

His loved ones, hours after learning of his death, went to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to identify the body and, after completing the corresponding paperwork, requested that the young man’s body be delivered to them.

