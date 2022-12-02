Guanajuato. Taxis affiliated to the state organization Super Taxis Gold Line they have left of to give the service after the 10:00 p.m. in four municipalities of Guanajuato, for fear of insecurity.

Their leader, Jose Luis Guerrero Mendozaexplained that they are the municipalities of Irapuato, Salamanca, salvatierra Y Moroleon where drivers prefer to rest than drive on the streets.

“We have in Lion linked our vehicles and offices with the C4 and this has helped lower the crime rate found in the sector, but we have invited the entire sector to do the same and approach the authorities so that they receive immediate attention, and this is being done in Leon, Guanajuato Capital and San Miguel Allende”.

He said that the delicate thing in municipalities what are they strangled by violence like Salamanca, since it is a municipality where at 10 pm there is not much movement anymore and the drivers prefer to retire.

“They leave of serve early because of the risk it entails and they report the same to me in Salvatierra, Moroleón among others like Irapuato”.

assured that they take care of the insecurity indexes and work with prevention protocols.

“In municipalities where insecurity is very strong, taxis are providing a fair service and in accordance with the needs of users.