Superleague, sensational turning point: “UEFA and FIFA cannot hinder the competition”

The Provincial Court of Madrid pronounced a judgment in favor of the Super League. The judges then allowed the appeal against the Mercantile Court number 17 rejecting the opposition of UEFA. In the document to which the Spanish sports newspaper ‘As’ reports having had access, we read that “Fifa and UEFA cannot justify their anti-competitive behavior as if they were the only custodians of certain European values, especially if this is to serve as an excuse to support a monopoly from which they can exclude or hinder the initiative of what aspires to be the its competitor, the Superlega”.

Again according to what the online edition of ‘As’ writes, the three judges of the Madrid Court also write that “what we perceive is an action that has all the characteristics of an unjustifiable abuse by those who hold a position of dominance. Furthermore, we cannot assume in this interim procedure that the profit distribution mechanism used by FIFA and UEFA, which is not endorsed or controlled by an independent public regulator, necessarily constitutes the best possible for the general interests of sport.”

The turning point also concerns the relationship with the clubs involved. The ruling, in fact, “prohibits FIFA and UEFA, during the main proceedings, directly or indirectly (through their associated members, confederations, licensee clubs or national or national leagues) from announcing or threatening any disciplinary or sanctioning measures against clubs , managers and people of the clubs and/or players participating in the preparation of the Super League. FIFA and UEFA must refrain from excluding clubs and/or players participating in the preparation for the Super League. In the event that – the document concludes – some of the behaviors described in the previous sections have been put in place before the resolution of this request for precautionary measures, implement the necessary actions to remove them and make them immediately ineffective”.

Superlega: Gravina, ‘Madrid court ruling leaves time to find, we await EU decision’

“Judgment Court of Madrid? I would wait for March, in a couple of months there will be a decision by the European Union which seems to me quite oriented. Lhe ruling in Madrid leaves the time it finds because it concerns the Spanish territory. We will see what happens at European level”. The said it president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravinaat the end of the Federal Council, commenting on the sentence pronounced by the provincial court of Madrid in favor of the Superlegas, accepting the appeal against the Mercantile Court number 17 and rejecting the opposition of UEFA.

