Mexico.- A Raúl Velasco upset because the girls who participated in his musical program “Always on Sunday” they did not please him with their demands, that was what Lyn May could see at the time and share it now.

People’s lives are made up of anecdotes and experiences and in the case of artists the same thing happens, and now the Mexican star Lyn May makes public that she would have felt harassed by Raúl Velasco.

Lyn May received support in her beginnings as a vedette from Mr. Velasco, who died in 2006, as she worked as a dancer in ‘Siempre en Domingo’, the program that he hosted for many years without interruption and it was a special platform for many artists.

May has revealed in several interviews that Raúl Velasco supposedly got upset if a young woman (dancer) appeared in front of television cameras with “extra clothes”.

Lyn May in an image from her youth. Instagram photo

Lyn May has said that Velasco, who was originally from León, Guanajuato, demanded that she wear very small clothes, especially in the back of her wardrobe, and that if her order was not complied with, the driver would get angry with her.

Lyn May appeared on several occasions and for many years in ‘Siempre en Domingo’, where she exhibited her talent as a dancer and star, for which she ended up conquering the public with her beauty and statuesque figure.

‘Siempre en Domingo’ was one of the most successful television programs in Mexico and Latin America, and in it Raúl Velasco also became one of the most powerful men in show business, launching talents (singers and musical groups) and presenting others from different countries, including Julio Iglesias, Rocío Dúrcal, José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’, Camilo Sesto, to name a few.

But over the years it has been made public through comments from the same artists that Raúl Velasco would have “humiliated” or treated many of them badly, as is the case of Thalía, whom he would sometimes call “corrientita”.

Raúl Velasco and Thalía, in the program ‘Siempre en Domingo’, in the 90s. Photo Screenshot YouTube

The late Joan Sebastian would have been another of the singers who one day was denied the opportunity by Raúl Velasco to appear on ‘Siempre en Domingo’, not even to talk to him; “I’m busy, I don’t have time to talk to you…”, I would have told him, Joan himself once recounted.