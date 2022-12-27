Aldo Miyashiro He starred in hundreds of headlines when he was caught giving passionate kisses with Fiorella Retiz, his then reporter, inside the apartment that Óscar del Portal shares with his wife and children. This, after they both left playing a nightly pichanga with the Once Machos team. Although the scenes alone were impressive, the most surprising thing was that the presenter of “La banda del Chino” had a current marriage of more than 17 years with the actress and mother of his children. Erika Villalobos.

The driver acknowledged a mistake and pointed out that he is going through the worst moments of his life. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram Fiorella Retiz/ Broadcast

The complete ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz

On the night of April 19, Magaly Medina began his show program with the surprising news of a new ampay. This time, the protagonists were nothing more and nothing less than Aldo Miyashiro and the reporter Fiorella Retiz, a young woman with whom he worked for a few years on his América Televisión program.

In the images presented, it was possible to see the well-known driver giving a passionate kiss with the communicator in the house where he lives Oscar del Portal with his family. Likewise, they spent several hours together in the living room furniture in compromising situations.

“We were following in the footsteps of Óscar del Portal because rumors told us that there was a rapprochement between him and the ex-partner of the cumbiambero Pedro Loli, the girl who works in the production of several television programs Fiorella Méndez, but it turns out that, while we were in that investigation we discovered the biggest prize”, Magaly Medina said surprised at that time.

Aldo Miyashiro confirmed the end of his marriage to Érika Villalobos

One day after the shocking ampay, Aldo Miyashiro he reappeared on the screens of the nightly program that he leads and issued an extensive message addressed to his wife and children. In this way, the popular “Chino” announced that his marriage of more than 17 years was coming to an end, because of his ampay.

Despite this, he said that he would do everything possible to amend his mistake and thus try to win the trust of Érika Villalobos once again.

“ I want to tell (Erika) that we surely won’t be able to return, but that I am willing to do everything possible to heal that wound. and to be able to have a relationship between two people who once loved each other very much,” he said.

Aldo Miyashiro apologized to his family

Aldo Miyahiro was very sorry for his actions, as it was something that affected the tranquility of his family, especially that of his wife. The also actor made a mea culpa and apologized to Erika Villalobos for having been unfaithful Fiorella Retiz.

“I made a mistake that will cost me my whole life. I want to start by publicly asking Érika for forgiveness because I betrayed her trust and because I did not live up to it, and because I do not deserve everything she has done for me, ”she said.

“ I want to apologize to my family for putting them through this humiliation and because they don’t deserve it. I want to work to repair that pain that I have caused, “he added.

Aldo Miyashiro apologizes for infidelity to Érika Villalobos with Fiorella Retiz. Photo: Capture of America TV

Fiorella Retiz was fired after ampay with Miyashiro

After the dissemination of the images with Aldo Miyashiro, Click’s management decided to separate Fiorella Retiz from hosting the program on “VIVA TV”. Through a statement they released the news.

“The general management of the ‘Click’ program has decided not to renew Fiorella Retiz’s contract , who served as host of the program. We thank you for the work you have done during these months,” they detailed.

Statement on continuity by Fiorella Retiz. Photo: diffusion

Fiorella Retiz’s public apologies

For his part, Fiorella Retiz He made use of his social networks to publicly apologize to the people affected by the ampay with Aldo Miyashiro. The influencer issued a brief statement and asked for privacy to reflect on what she did.

“I want to apologize to my family for putting them through this humiliation and because they don’t deserve it. I want to work to repair that pain that I have caused, ”he wrote in the first lines of his story.

“There are no words to express my pain and sorrow. I never thought to live something like this. Now, in loneliness and shame, I will face the consequences. To all those who know me and have supported me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart”, he concluded.

21.4.2022 | Publication by Fiorella Retiz after Aldo Miyashiro admitted infidelity. Photo: Fiorella Retiz/Instagram

Érika Villalobos reappeared in public after ampay by Aldo Miyashiro

Erika Villalobos She was followed by the press days after the controversial ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz and was seen at the 25th anniversary of the Preludio Cultural Association, an event directed by her friend Denisse Dibos. The Peruvian actress left this event forgotten and chose to have a good time in the company of her friends and colleagues.

Unpublished images of the presentation were shared through social networks in the one that the national artist looks happy to share the stage with other stars. In addition, she was encouraged to dance and sing Creole music.

Aldo Miyashiro minimizes criticism against him for ampay

In June 2022, two months after the broadcast of his ampay with Fiorella Retiz, Aldo Miyashiro returned to the stage with the work “Los vecinos de arriba”. It was at the press conference of the production, where the América TV host declared about his compromising meeting with his former reporter.