He was returning home after dialysis therapy aboard an emergency vehicle when the driver lost control along the Andria-Trani provincial road and crashed into a light pole near a poorly lit roundabout. enlightened: Antonia Dragonetti, 75, lost her life from the injuries sustained following the accident.

It all happened around 19.30 yesterday, the woman was on a vehicle belonging to an association that deals with private assistance which was supposed to take her to Trani after the dialysis done at the “Bonomo” hospital in Andria.

Probably due to the damp asphalt, the vehicle lost grip and ended up off the road. The driver and the rescuer on board were slightly injured, while the elderly woman suffered several fractures and died a few hours later in hospital.

The agents of the local police, the firefighters and the carabinieri for the management of the road system intervened on the spot. She was the mother of Debora Ciliento, regional councilor of the Democratic Party in Puglia.

“The council group of the Democratic Party joins the mourning of councilor Debora Ciliento for the loss of her mother due to a terrible car accident. Our closeness and our embrace go to her and her family ”, the message from the leader of the Democratic Party, Filippo Caracciolo.

Condolences also from Fratelli d’Italia: “We cling to my colleague Debora Ciliento for the tragedy within the tragedy she is experiencing: the loss of her dear mother in a terrible road accident”.

“We extend our deepest condolences to councilor Debora Ciliento for the loss of her dear mother, which occurred yesterday following a tragic road accident. We cling to her and her family in this moment of deep pain ”, is what the 5 Star Movement group wrote instead.