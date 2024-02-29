Study | Uutissuomalainen: Last year, foreign students completed a record number of university degrees

Last year, almost 15,000 tuition-paying students studied in Finnish higher education institutions.

EUROPEAN UNION- and students from outside the Eta countries completed a record number of higher education degrees last year, more than 2,200. This is almost 800 degrees more than in 2022, says Uutissuomalainen, referring to Vipus, the statistical service of the education administration.

The increase is mainly explained by the fact that the number of students coming from outside the EU and EEA countries has clearly increased, says the Education Advisor of the Ministry of Education and Culture Jukka Haapamäki For Utisfinomali.

Last year, almost 15,000 students who had to pay tuition fees studied in Finnish higher education institutions, compared to just over 10,000 a year earlier. The majority of students from outside the EU and EEA regions have to pay annual fees for their studies in Finland.

Last year, those subject to tuition fees completed just under seven percent of all master's degrees. In 2022, the share was just under five percent.

Last year, students from outside the EU and Eta countries completed, for example, 1,134 master's degrees and 885 amk degrees.