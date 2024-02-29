Xiaomi continues to challenge the boundaries of the smartphone market with the launch of its latest device, the Xiaomi POCO M6 Pro. This new launch from the POCO brand promises an exceptional phone experience at a price that defies all competition, surpassing even its older brother , he Xiaomi Redmi Note 13in terms of specifications and affordability.

The POCO M6 Pro is presented as an attractive option for those looking for a powerful device without sacrificing their pocketbook. With a price of only $4,999this phone offers an impressive configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of design, the POCO M6 Pro follows the trail of elegance and practicality. With a light and slim body, it is comfortable to hold and carry with you. The 6.67 inch screen with technology Flow AMOLED offers an immersive visual experience with a 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, rivaling high-end devices in terms of image quality and fluidity.

The power of LITTLE M6 Pro is another of its highlights. Equipped with a Helio G99 processor Ultra, this device guarantees trouble-free performance in any situation. Additionally, the extended capacity of your RAM memory up to 24GB Significantly improves the user experience, especially during intensive multitasking.

Durability and autonomy are not far behind in this device. With a 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging, the POCO M6 Pro Ensures long battery life and efficient charging times. Smart charging technology also helps preserve long-term battery life.

In the section of the photography, the POCO M6 Pro does not disappoint. With a triple camera system that includes a 64MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle camera and one 2MP macro camera, This device allows you to capture high-quality images in a variety of situations. In addition, it has additional functions such as cinematic capture modes and nature filters to enhance user creativity.

For those concerned about durability, the POCO M6 Pro has IP54 certification that protects it against splashes and with a screen Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which makes it resistant to falls.

With all these features and its attractive price, the Xiaomi POCO M6 Pro is positioned as a leading option in the smartphone market, even surpassing its direct competition such as the Redmi Note 13.