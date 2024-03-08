ANDThe Disciplinary Committee of the championship imposed a drastic sanction on the largest shareholder of América de Cali, Tulio Gómez, for the statements he gave after the controversial 1-1 draw against Envigado, on February 18.

That day, referee Ferney Trujillo and the VAR, headed by Heider Castro and Mauricio Mercado, had a bad performance: they stopped sanctioning a penalty in favor of América and then, at the end of the match, they gave another highly disputed one in favor of the locals, which meant the final tie.

Gómez described what happened at the time as a “robbery” on América. “What happened today in Envigado is incredible, first they denied us a very clear penalty, and then in the last minutes of the game they invented a penalty to deny us the victory, central referee and the VAR guys guilty, these gentlemen cannot whistle at us again, They do not give us guarantees!!”, he wrote on his X account.

Later, he published a message on his social networks retracting what he said. “I allow myself to inform the community, public opinion and the América fans that I apologize to all those who felt affected and offended by one of the words I used in the statements I made in the media, for the refereeing.” of the match between América and Envigado, a few days ago,” said Gómez.

“Using the word robbery, which has a strong connotation, was not appropriate. However, due to the feeling of anger, annoyance and helplessness that I felt at the time led me to express myself in that sense,” he added.

The sanction against Tulio Gómez: three months suspension

However, the issue did not go unnoticed by the Disciplinary Committee, which punished Gómez this Friday: You will not be able to carry out any activity related to football for three months.

In addition, the largest shareholder of América must pay a fine of 28.6 million pesos.

The referees for that match have not been appointed again by the Referee Commission. A source from that entity had told EL TIEMPO that Trujillo, Castro and Mercado were going to be definitively separated.

However, that same week there was a meeting at the Colombian Football Federation in which “corrective measures for the future” were announced.

“As a general rule, the Commission should never make public pronouncements on the disciplinary measures it must apply with the total removal of an arbitrator from its official panel. “Just stop designating it and that's it,” a FCF source told EL TIEMPO.

