Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 20:46

From 2025 onwards, the University Foundation for Entrance Examination (Fuvest) entrance exam will have changes for the area of ​​Medicine. According to information released this Friday, 8th, by the Dean of Undergraduate Studies at the University of São Paulo (USP), courses from the three units will have unified entry into the same career.

In this way, candidates will be able to choose the units in order of preference, applying for the course at the Faculty of Medicine, in the capital of São Paulo, at the Faculty of Dentistry of Bauru, which also offers undergraduate courses, and at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto.

Also according to the statement, the specific knowledge tests for the second phase of the career will include: Biology, Physics, Geography and Chemistry. Until then, each college determined which subjects would be present at this stage of the entrance exam.

In 2024, in total, 8,147 places were available for admission to USP for the more than 180 courses offered.

Medicine is the most popular course. In relation to the total vacancies for the career, there are: 175 vacancies for the São Paulo city campus, 100 for the Ribeirão Preto college and 60 vacancies for Bauru.