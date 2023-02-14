Strikes | The strike is unlikely to be visible in stores right away, there may be delays in the mail, effects on flights are possible

As the ACP strike drags on, store shelves may be empty of imported fruit, for example.

Car- and the transport workers’ union AKT, the effects of the strike starting on Wednesday will hardly be visible to consumers in the grocery store in the short term, estimates the CEO of Päivittäistavarakauppa ry Kari Luoto.

On Wednesday evening, AKT rejected the settlement proposals for labor disputes. Bold strikes in ports, for example, will start on Wednesday and may cripple Finland’s foreign trade.

Read more: AKP rejected the settlement proposals, a major strike in ports and in the transport sector starts on Wednesday

I create according to that, there may be a shortage of food products that are not produced or grown in Finland if the strike is prolonged. Such foods include, for example, various fruits.

“The degree of domesticity of foodstuffs is quite high. In many chains, up to 80 percent of the selection is domestic,” says Luoto.

“In the short term [lakko] is not visible to consumers at all.”

Consumers therefore, according to Luoto, there is no need for the time being to worry about the availability of food or prepare for a strike in any way.

“Even during the pandemic, we have learned that there is no shortage of food in Finland.”

Luoto points out, however, that the entire food chain is dependent on certain imported supplies, including, for example, packaging materials and raw materials.

If prolonged, the strike could therefore have effects on the operation of the entire food chain and on the availability of food more broadly.

“But it is not the sorrow of this time. Let’s go one thing at a time.”

Postal according to the release, AKT’s strikes also affect Posti’s transport and terminal operations, as well as domestic and international shipments.

Earlier on Tuesday, Posti estimated in its announcement that the delivery of packages, letters, magazines and shipments arriving and departing from abroad could be delayed from several days to more than a week. The same assessment also applies to freight transport.

The postal and logistics union PAU has announced that it will support AKT with a support strike if necessary. The support strike would start on Thursday at midnight and end on Tuesday.

Finavia, on the other hand, announced earlier on Tuesday that the AKT strike may have an impact on air traffic. According to it, the strike would affect the distribution of aviation fuel and the refueling of aircraft.