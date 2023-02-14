Last weekend, Juventus Turin played a key match against the Fiorentina in it Allianz Stadiumwhere he achieved an important victory by the slightest difference after being penalized with 15 points less in the classification of the A series of Italy.

During the match, the technical director of the Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri he was confronted by a fan of his own team who booed the striker moise kean when he entered the field.

The coach was sorry that someone came to the Allianz Stadium with the intention of boo their own playerswhich he considers a disrespect and asked fans to support the team in times of need.

C’è chi lascia la squadra a ritiro appena iniziato, e chi la difende da solo contro tutti e tutto!!!

Ma come si fa a non amarlo?

mister #Allegri ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bsFXG08Vh9 — Giuseppe V (@giver_1977)

February 12, 2023





In spite of the sanctionthe Juventus won the match and is currently in the ninth position of the A seriesto 30 points of the leader napoli.





