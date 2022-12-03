“On Thursday I met Mattia Binotto, he told me that next season’s engine will be a bomb. In Emilia Romagna there is a lot of support for Ferrari, and if it is competitive it will be positive for us too, because it means we will have a fast engine“. Gunther Steiner thus commented the 2023 season directly from the Masini Theater in Faenza, where he attended the award ceremony of the 29th edition of the Bandini Trophy – awarded to Kevin Magnussen – and to receive the medal from the Senate of the Italian Republic.

The South Tyrolean, in the words reported by the local newspaper RavennaTodaytherefore wanted to reassure the Ferrari fans in view of next season, whose plans were disrupted precisely by the resignation of the engineer from Reggio and accepted by the team on Tuesday.

“I’m happy to meet friends I’ve made in the world of rallyingSteiner continued. “I was in Faenza when Red Bull bought Paul Stoddart’s Minardi, following the six-month change of ownership. We had a tough two years with the pandemic, but we got back on our feet. The season we just finished went well, but it could have been better. We can consider it a year of growth. This year Kevin gave us a pole position. In 2023 we want to grow even more, make another quantum leap in the standings, always fight for points and one day get on the podium. Great goals are needed to achieve them and grow”.

Magnussen, who arrived in Faenza aboard a Dallara (manufacturer of the Haas chassis), recalled the best moment of the season: “Pole position in Brazil was a very strong emotion. My next goal is to get back on the podium which has been missing since 2014“. Five other members of Haas were awarded: Giuseppe Piacquadio (human resource manager), Maurizio Bocchi (performance development manager), Andrea De Zordo (chief designer), Matteo Piraccini (head chassis engineering) and Simone Resta (technical director).