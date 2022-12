300 euros for a disabled card while it is free a little further: ‘Must come with a national rate’

The costs of a disabled parking card vary considerably per municipality. Where you don’t have to pay a penny in Ermelo and Deurne, a resident of Loon op Zand or Montfoort has to pay more than 300 euros. “These price differences are ridiculous,” responds ticket holder Thérèse Benschop from Montfoort.