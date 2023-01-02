Like every week, SteamDB offers us the ranking of best-selling games up Steam based on revenue. We find a podium practically unchanged compared to last week: Steam Deck remains firmly at the top, followed by Elden Ring and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Below are the Steam top 10 of the last week of 2022, which we remind again to be drawn up based on revenues and not units sold:

Steam Decks Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ready or Not Cyberpunk 2077 High on Life Red Dead Redemption 2 God of War EA Sports FIFA 2023 Grounded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

As we can see, therefore, the excellent trend of Elden Ring continues, whose sales have surged thanks to the first big discount of the game available thanks to the Steam Winter Sales. He is not the only one, for example Ready or Not, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2 and God of War are also in the top positions thanks to the current offers.

High on Life also did well, which despite having dropped from fourth to sixth position still remains among the 10 most purchased games on Steam, despite the sales and the fact that it is included in the PC Game Pass subscription.