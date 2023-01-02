The sixth has been revealed Teracristal raid event Of Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwhich will have as protagonists Hydreigon and Dragapult. The first will be tackled and captured in 4 and 5 star raids in the Scarlet version, while the second in the Violet one. The event will start at 01:00 on 6 January and end at 00:59 on 9 January 2023.

For the moment, no further details have been revealed on the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Teracristal raid event, such as whether the two protagonist Pokémon will have a fixed teratype. For all the details of the case we just have to wait for the start of the event.

We also remind you that a few hours ago the Cinderance Raid Teracristal event with teratipo fight ended. Did you miss it? Don’t worry, it will be back online next week, from 13 to 15 January 2023 to be precise.

A Pikachu with the Flying thetype

As usual, we remind you that to participate in the Teracristal Raid events, you will need to connect your Nintendo Switch to the Internet and to play together with other players you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. In addition, you will need to meet the following conditions:

“To encounter Pokémon appearing in Teracristal Raid events, you will need to have downloaded the latest Poképortal News. Poképortal News will download automatically if your Nintendo Switch console is connected to the Internet.”

You can also download the latest Pokégate News by opening the menu with the X button and selecting Pokégate, then Secret Gift, then Get Pokégate News. You don’t need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to get the latest Pokégate News. .”