This week the period to file tax returns in the United States began. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has enabled the system so that citizens throughout the country can complete the process in a timely manner. However, For 11 states there is good news, as a program has been launched that will allow this procedure to be done for free.

Direct File is an open access tax filing program that IRS is implementing in: Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington State and Wyoming.

Through this option, available as an online tool, Taxpayers will be able to go step by step through the process of filing their tax return and, in case they experience any type of problem or question, the platform has real-time support.

According to the media News Channel 8, Initially this option was only available to government employees in the aforementioned states, but now It is intended that any worker in the private sector can access the platform.

Authorities shared that this is an effort to simplify the process, but that it is not replacing any other type of tool for filing returns.

Direct File will simplify filing taxes online.

Key data for filing 2024 taxes in the United States

It is important that taxpayers complete the tax return process within the defined period and with all the information to avoid any type of later problem such as audits and surcharges. Some important dates and data for this fiscal period are:

The deadline to file taxes or request a six-month extension is April 15. Tax charges remain the same as last year and the top rate remained at 37 percent. The increase in the standard deduction for this year is: for single returns US$13,850; tired joint filers US$27,700; heads of household US$20,800.

Finally, it is important to say that those who present the declarations in the first days have higher chances of getting your refunds faster, as early as the first weeks of February.