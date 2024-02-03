A 47-year-old man died this Saturday morning in Valladolid after a fire in his home. The event occurred at number 3 Cisne Street, where the deceased lived with his mother, who did not have serious injuries. The subdelegation of the Government of Castilla y León has reported that another eight people have been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Five of them are minors who reside in the apartment next to 4 ° F, where the deceased and his mother lived along with two other people, who have not suffered serious damage either. The investigations by the National Police and the Valladolid Fire Department point, for now, to a fire caused by a brazier.

The first notifications to the Emergency services came around 10 in the morning after neighbors saw smoke emanating from the affected apartment. The rapid intervention of the health workers and the agents allowed access to the home where the flames came from and the deceased was rescued alive, although his injuries to his face and a large part of his body were so serious that they could not prevent his death while They took him by ambulance to the hospital. The Councilor for Public Health and Citizen Security of the Valladolid City Council, Alberto Toquero, has given more information about the events: “This is a disabled man, who is in a wheelchair.” The mayor has detailed that when the help entered the house they found the victim sitting “in an armchair”, which is why the fire caused significant burns with fatal results without the man being able to protect himself.

Toquero explained that the residents of the property will be able to access their homes while the place where the event occurred will be subject to investigation to verify the causes of the flames: “The problem has been in the smoke.” Furthermore, he has highlighted that the neighborhood has acted with good judgment by covering the cracks in the doors with towels to prevent the passage of smoke and possible poisoning “to avoid greater evils” until the intervention of specialists and authorities.

In the same house where the man suffered serious burns was his mother, one of the eight people hospitalized for inhaling the smoke spread through this building on Cisne Street in the Valladolid neighborhood of Pajarillos, an area with old buildings and where Many of them have poor heating systems, which leads to the habitual use of heaters or braziers like the one believed to have caused this fire. Two other people live rented in the apartment where the events occurred, although they have hardly been affected.

Medical attention has focused on the neighbors on the floor opposite the injured person. There lives a family whose seven members, a pregnant woman along with her partner and her five minor children, have been transferred to hospital units due to inhalation of smoke caused by the flames. The decision has been made out of prevention, the councilor has clarified, because none of them presented paintings of special importance.