One of the big reasons why Skyrim was successful was the enormous support of modders, who created many contents and entire game modes for the Bethesda title, such as Skyrim Together which basically introduces multiplayer. The latter mod will also come to Starfield? For the moment it seems not as the Skyrim Together team has given up and defined the title as sci-fi garbage.

The team explains that they were excited by the idea of ​​Starfield Together and spent launch day and beyond reverse engineering the space RPG and porting content from Skyrim to put together a cooperative mod.

Only after transferring approximately the 70% of the Skyrim Together code in the Starfield projecthowever, they ran into a problem: “This game is a damn pile of garbage.”

“I only realized this after I started playing the damn game, a week after launch,” he explains. “The game is boring, bland and the main appeal of Bethesda games, exploration in a vibrant, hand-crafted world, was completely gone.”

“Anyway, everyone already knows this, most people agree. No need to reiterate the point further, just read any of the dozens of reviews online. That said, I will not continue development of Starfield Together. I’m not going to put my heart and soul into a mod for a mediocre game like this.”