One of the big reasons why Skyrim was successful was the enormous support of modders, who created many contents and entire game modes for the Bethesda title, such as Skyrim Together which basically introduces multiplayer. The latter mod will also come to Starfield? For the moment it seems not as the Skyrim Together team has given up and defined the title as sci-fi garbage.
The team explains that they were excited by the idea of Starfield Together and spent launch day and beyond reverse engineering the space RPG and porting content from Skyrim to put together a cooperative mod.
Only after transferring approximately the 70% of the Skyrim Together code in the Starfield projecthowever, they ran into a problem: “This game is a damn pile of garbage.”
“I only realized this after I started playing the damn game, a week after launch,” he explains. “The game is boring, bland and the main appeal of Bethesda games, exploration in a vibrant, hand-crafted world, was completely gone.”
“Anyway, everyone already knows this, most people agree. No need to reiterate the point further, just read any of the dozens of reviews online. That said, I will not continue development of Starfield Together. I’m not going to put my heart and soul into a mod for a mediocre game like this.”
Is the mod dead forever? No!
However, the work done so far for the mod will not be wasted. The team is uploading all the work online, though allow someone else to complete the mod. But, apparently, it will still take more than 100 hours of work to “finish” it. The developer also states that Starfield Together is not playable at the moment, despite all the work already done.
Concluding with a TL;DRthe modder wrote: “I started working on Starfield Together, but Starfield is crap, so I stopped working on it. I made it open source in case anyone wants to finish it. No, you can’t play it yet.”
Starfield has been criticized a lot and Bethesda is responding to the negative reviews on Steam to change your mind.
