It seems that the long-awaited remake or reissue of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republicwhich many thought dead, could ultimately be a reality.

This will be a work of the Saber Interactive studio, which apparently will continue with its work. This is because Embracer Group, which bought Saber some time ago, has now decided to sell it for around $500 million dollars.

When he bought it it was for $525 million. Many believe that Saber Interactive will work on its own in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republicsince it will now become a private company.

It is in this way that the studio will be able to continue its work creating original proposals or supporting other developers to bring their titles to various platforms.

For example, to those who work on Nintendo Switch or even its successor, since they know the hardware of this Nintendo console quite well.

Fountain: Saber Interactive.

Currently and apart from Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicSaber Interactive dedicates its attention to Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game.

This racing game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC will go on sale on March 5, 2024.

The studio is the creator of the series Mudrunner and also titles based on the franchise World War Z. Other of his video games will be released later this year.

SCOOP: Saber Interactive, developer of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, will leave Embracer in a $500 million deal to become a privately owned company — the biggest move yet in Embracer's ongoing cost-cutting initiative https://t.co/QzpQ2uQ9r2 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 29, 2024

Other Saber Interactive video games for 2024 are Space Marine 2, Jurassic Park: Survival, Heading Out and John Carpenter's Toxic Commando.

But at the moment it is a mystery if Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic It will go on sale in the current year.

Fountain: BioWare.

The erratic way in which Embracer Group, the owners of Saber, has acted in recent months could have affected the development of this video game in several ways.

With details from Bloomberg. Apart from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

