Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster And available for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5, as the launch trailerwhich also shows us some gameplay sequences.

For those who don't know it, it's the new project by Nightdive Studios, a software house specialized in the remastering of classic titles, with a long portfolio of successes behind it, including the two Quake by id Software and Rise of the Triad, to name a couple. Let's see the video:

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is essentially the first chapter of what will become the Jedi Knight series, starring Kyle Katarn. It was published by Lucasarts in the 90s in response to the success of DOOM and received excellent reviews.

It should be noted that it currently has an average of very positive reviews on Steam (84% of 113 at the time of writing this news) and that Digital Foundry spoke very highly of the work done by Nightdive, a sign that we are faced with a quality product, even though the shooter mechanics come from another era . But after all, in times of boomer shooters, who can complain about a real classic FPS?