Sri Lanka will conduct an investigation after words about the refusal to extend visas to Russians

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe has ordered an investigation into a statement by the country's Commissioner General of Migration, Harsha Ilukpitiya, to stop extending long-term visas for Russians and Ukrainians. This is reported by RBC.

According to the publication, the government did not make such a decision.

Earlier, Ilukpitiya said that the situation with flights had improved, therefore, tourists could return home. Therefore, people with long-term visas are required to leave Sri Lanka before March 7 as their visas will not be renewed.