Minister of Defense of Ukraine Umerov: there is a plan for 2024, it will give results

Ukraine has drawn up a military plan for 2024 that will bring positive results. This was stated by the country's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, transmits “RBC-Ukraine”.

Umerov made a statement at the forum “Ukraine. The year is 2024.” According to him, the country's military leadership is doing everything possible to “make a breakthrough.”

“There is already a plan for 2024. We don't talk about it publicly. It is powerful, it is strong, it gives not only hope, but will also give results in 2024,” said the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. He emphasized that the results speak better about the country's actions.

Earlier, Umerov refused to disclose the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ plan for 2024 at a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He emphasized that Kyiv and its partners have this information.