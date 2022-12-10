Sports programming for this Saturday, December 10

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Warriors, the new NBA champions.
Elsa/Getty Images/AFP
Warriors, the new NBA champions.
In addition to the World Cup in Qatar, there is women's soccer, basketball and boxing.
December 09, 2022, 10:41 PM
STAR+
6AM EFL Championship- Blackburn Rovers vs. Preston.
7:30 AM Women’s Serie A, Sassuolo vs. Milan.
9 AM EFL Championship – Swansea City vs. norwichcity.
ESPN3
8 AM Rugby, Racing 92 vs. leinster.
10 AM Heineken Cup, Gloucester vs. Bordeaux.
12 M. Second division of Spanish soccer, Andorra vs. Leganes.
2 PM Zaragoza vs. Huesca.
8:30 PM NBA, Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics.
ESPN
7 PM World Weightlifting, Women’s Branch 64kg.
ESPN2
9 PM Boxing, Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin.
ESPN Bonus
9 PM Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan.
RCN, CARACOL AND DIRECTV SPORTS
10 AM Qatar World Cup 2022, Morocco vs. Portugal.
2 PM England vs. France.
SPORTS
December 09, 2022, 10:41 PM
