Saturday, December 10, 2022
Sports programming for this Saturday, December 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 10, 2022
in Sports
Warriors, NBA champion

Warriors, the new NBA champions.

Photo:

Elsa/Getty Images/AFP

Warriors, the new NBA champions.

In addition to the World Cup in Qatar, there is women’s soccer, basketball and boxing.

STAR+
6AM EFL Championship- Blackburn Rovers vs. Preston.
7:30 AM Women’s Serie A, Sassuolo vs. Milan.
9 AM EFL Championship – Swansea City vs. norwichcity.

ESPN3
8 AM Rugby, Racing 92 vs. leinster.
10 AM Heineken Cup, Gloucester vs. Bordeaux.
12 M. Second division of Spanish soccer, Andorra vs. Leganes.
2 PM Zaragoza vs. Huesca.
8:30 PM NBA, Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics.

ESPN
7 PM World Weightlifting, Women’s Branch 64kg.

ESPN2
9 PM Boxing, Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin.

ESPN Bonus
9 PM Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan.

RCN, CARACOL AND DIRECTV SPORTS
​10 AM Qatar World Cup 2022, Morocco vs. Portugal.
2 PM England vs. France.

