DRepublican Kari Lake wants to defend herself against her defeat in the gubernatorial election in the US state of Arizona. Lake filed lawsuits against several of those responsible for the election. The lawsuit alleges that “illegal ballots” were cast during the poll and long lines prevented Republicans from voting. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the early November election. The result was formally confirmed earlier this week.

Endorsed by ex-President Donald Trump, Lake is among those who have repeated his unsubstantiated claims that Joe Biden won the presidential election through massive fraud. Even before the election, she had refused to say whether she would accept the election result if she lost. To date, Lake has not admitted defeat. While the count was still going on, she claimed to have won.

Before the election, Lake was seen as something of a shooting star among Republicans. It was expected that the 53-year-old would now legally defend himself against the result. Her lawsuit is also directed against election winner Hobbs, who has previously been responsible for conducting elections in the state government as Secretary of State. “Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs attention,” local media quoted the Hobbs office as saying. The election was safe and fair.

Arizona is considered a contested state in the USA, which has changed more and more from a once republican stronghold in favor of the Democrats.