Spending a memorable vacation not only has to do with the destination and the attractions it offers, accommodation also plays a very important role. And if you want to seek excellence, In Florida you will find the best hotel in the entire United States, according to the report of US News & World Report.

In its fourteenth annual ranking of the best hotels, the tourism media specialist analyzed more than 37,000 hotels in more than 400 destinations with the intention of helping travelers find the one that best suits their needs, and by 2024 concluded that South Florida is home to the best in the US.

According to their analysis, for the second consecutive year, Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, ranked number one on the list. The accommodation earned that spot due to its beautiful oceanfront pools, memorable dinners, and Mediterranean-inspired decor.

The Hotel Acqualina Resort & Residences won first place for the second year.

But he is not the only one in the area that stood out in 2024. The Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club in Surfside, Florida, a legendary Miami Beach area hotel that offers guests personal service and a unique experience at its world-class spa, took second place.

The next positions in the ranking belong to hotels in other cities such as Chicago and California. Nevertheless, At number seven was the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, which offers attractions such as a golf course, a huge spa and, of course, easy access to theme parks.

The hotel that closes the list of the ten best is the Faena Miami Beach which stood out for its attention to detail and friendliness, as well as spacious and elegant rooms, most with sea views.

The best hotels in the United States, according to the list

It is clear that Florida stands out on the list of the best hotels in the United States with four must-see options for 2024 according to travel experts. But the list of the ten best is completed with the following destinations:

Number three went to The Langham, Chicago, a place with excellent service, a quiet location and beautiful views of the river. It also has a spa, gym and an indoor pool, as well as a good restaurant.

Fourth place on the list went to The Peninsula, also in Chicago, a property with comfortable, luxurious and modern rooms, as well as a spa that has received multiple accolades.

Montage Laguna Beach, California, ranked number five because it is a reflection of the beauty of the state with luxury rooms and beautiful decoration, although its greatest attraction is its large beach area.

Number six went to Mauna Lani, located in Hawaiiwhich offers elegant accommodation, beautiful sea views, several swimming pools, plus multiple activities and amenities.

The Jefferson Hotel in Washington DC came in at number eight, It is a place with a sample of European luxury with paintings and sculptures from the early 20th century, but equipped with the latest in technology.

Number nine went to XV Beacon Hotel located in Boston, where guests can enjoy good service while enjoying the city's architectural details and all the amenities.