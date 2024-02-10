Xoana Gonzaleza prominent Argentine model, is currently married to Javier Gonzalez and they have been together for more than three years. Both are dedicated to uploading adult content to the OnlyFans platform and this has not spared the father of the former reality girl's husband, who currently holds an important position in Peruvian politics, from some criticism. Also, in one of her recent programs, Magaly Medina He stated that Xoana's mother-in-law is a “super intelligent woman.” In this note, we tell you who they are.

YOU CAN SEE: Xoana González: who is her husband, Javier González, with whom she records videos for OnlyFans?

Who are Xoana González's in-laws?

In November 2023, Xoana Gonzalez She was very happy and proud because her father-in-law was appointed to an important position in national politics. Is about Javier González-Olaechea, who is a recognized figure in the diplomatic and political sphere of Peru, with a solid academic background and a long professional career in international relations. His experience ranges from advisory roles to executive positions in various government institutions and international organizations.

On the other hand, the mother of the Argentine model's husband is Patricia Dutariwho was consul of Panama in Peru until 2020. Likewise, the host Magaly Medina claimed to know both and highlighted Patricia's wisdom for the positions she held over the years.

How does Xoana González get along with her in-laws?

The model, known for her spontaneity and charisma, has publicly expressed her admiration for the preparation and ability to González-Olaechea to assume the position of Peruvian chancellor. This family support stands out in a context in which the personal lives of politicians are often under the microscope.

“Super proud that he is my father-in-law, he is also super prepared and, well, we are all proud.”said the former member of 'Welcome the afternoon' after the appointment of her father-in-law to the important position.

Recently, Xoana revealed how she gets along with her in-laws. She stated that her relationship is good and she even dared to tell details of some family gatherings: “The chancellor came to eat pudding at home, when he went to Buenos Aires about Milei, he came to the house (…) (He is) loving, despite what people think, we respect and love each other, I like him . We want them“he explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Why was Xoana González a trend after the swearing-in of the new chancellor?

What did Javier González say about his son's marriage to Xoana González?

In November 2020, Xoana González and Javier González They were married in a private ceremony attended by the groom's parents. Precisely, the model's father-in-law gave some statements for the couple's special day. “Happy with the daughter-in-law, happy with our son, may they be very happy. He has his personality and one has to respect him,” said the politician.

#Xoana #González #inlaws #relationship #Argentine #model