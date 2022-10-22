Netizens mocked the senator’s speech: “If Bolsonaro is not on the right, I am the old man from Rio”

Senator and presidential candidate for União Brasil in the 1st round, Soraya Thronicke, said in her profile on Twitter on Friday (21.Oct.2022) that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is not from the right, which, according to her, would mean that the 2nd round of the elections would be disputed by 2 candidates from the left.

“Lula X Bolsonaro = Left X Left”, said.

On Twitter, Soraya’s post was mocked by users, who made memes with the senator’s speech. See below: