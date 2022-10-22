The car manufacturers have won! Euro 7 will go ahead.

Colleague @jaapyio is not here today, he is taking an afternoon nap because he can stay up late for tonight’s qualifying for the American GP 2022. So the undersigned is trying to make an article about the EU. If you don’t like it, we have pictures of a Ferrari 812 Competition for you!

The EU is at times a huge juggernaut. A lot of people that nobody knows make decisions for you. Think tasty CETA schemes or George Orwell-esque practices with black boxes in your car.

In any case, the EU has changed a lot when it comes to cars. In any case, they have become a lot cleaner and safer. That in itself is very good. Of course, they went way too far with that. The amount of mandatory technology that must be in a car ensures that manufacturers have turned their backs on the A-segment. Soon there will be no more small, cheap and economical cars.

Euro 7 is canceled

Well, the EU still sometimes trots on. It now seems that they have gone a bit too far with the Euro 7 emission requirements. The implementation of the standard seems to be so difficult that the Euro 7 will not take place. Or wait, we need to word that better. Euro 7 will certainly be coming, but much less strict than originally intended. That reports Politico.

The car manufacturers have been lobbying enormously and, contrary to expectations, have been proved right! That is good news for many manufacturers, because they do not have to invest excessively in new technologies to further reduce emissions for the latest generation of combustion engines. One reason that the EU is a face is because in 2035 it will be impossible to sell a car with an internal combustion engine.

Then what?

In addition, electric cars are selling better than ever and that trend only seems to continue. Another reason is because of the consequences of the corona pandemic (with all the value chain issues) and the war in Ukraine. Add to that the fact that inflation is shooting through the roof and the EU had no choice but to adjust that Euro 7. The adjustments are such that there is hardly any difference with the already quite strict Euro 6 standard.

Environmental organizations say it is a great shame. They argue that the EU considers the profits of car manufacturers more important than the health of European residents.

Through: coach.

Read more? These are 11 cars with a ridiculous displacement!

This article Euro 7 is canceled, car lobby wins from EU! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Euro #cancelled #car #lobby #wins