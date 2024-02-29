Sonic Superstars it didn't go well, at least not as well as it did SAW he hoped. Whose fault is it? According to what the Japanese company explained in a question and answer session with investors, the reason could be found in Super Mario Bros. Wonders . Basically, the launch too close to Nintendo's platformer would have penalized the latest Sonic.

Regurgitation of 90s console wars

“Although Sonic Superstars was appreciated by those who played it, the timing of its launch coincided with competing titles of the same genre, making it not reach its expectations. The expansion of Sonic's intellectual property is progressing well and we continue to work to improve game sales.”

As you have read, SEGA has never directly mentioned Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but there is no doubt that the reference to “titles of the same genre” was to Mario's latest adventure, capable of selling twelve million copies and overshadowing the last Sonic, although also received favorably by critics.

However, it must be said that while Super Mario Bros. Wonder was only released on one platform, Nintendo Switch, Sonic Superstars is also available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5. Probably, given the genre, SEGA expected it to do its biggest numbers on Nintendo Switch.