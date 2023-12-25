On December 23, Paraguayan football dressed in mourning after the death of the athlete Iván Almeida. Apparently, the cause of death was Heart problems.

Several fans and sports teams have expressed their pain and condolences for the family of the technician and coach of Tacuary Football, a Paraguayan soccer club.

The death of Iván Almeida, son of technical director Ever Hugo, moved hundreds of people on December 23, after through social networks Several followers announced that the athlete died after a surgical intervention, which corresponded to heart surgery.

In turn, before his death, Almeida said in a video that it all started when he went to the hospital for a very strange cough, There they did all the corresponding studies and exams. However, his condition was not encouraging at all.

At that time, the doctors informed him that he had a congenital problem, so they had to undergo an open heart operation.

IVAN ALMEIDA

RIP ▪️Mourning in football

Iván Almeida passed away.

Iván Almeida died this morning after a heart operation. pic.twitter.com/G80HRukwjj — @ALTOS_NOTICIASpy (@Altosnoticiasp1) December 23, 2023

In another video, technician Iván Almeida could be seen hours before entering the surgery room.

It is known that, presumably, the athlete would not have endured the operation, which is why he died during the intervention.

Incredible news, Iván Almeida passed away today. An immense pain within the Franjeada family. Strength to the Almeida, Iván is taking care of our stars… pic.twitter.com/M65SEUu7JW — VIDA OLIMPISTA (@VidaOlimpista) December 23, 2023

In addition, different sports entities such as Club Olimpia mourns his death.

“With deep regret, we inform you of the death of Iván Almeida, a born Olympian, former Club footballer, son of the legend Ever Hugo and father of the footballer Matías. We express our deepest condolences to his family, always united to the greatness of our history” , they published.

With deep regret, we inform you of the death of Iván Almeida, born Olympian, former Club footballer, son of the legend Ever Hugo and father of the footballer Matías. We express our deepest condolences to his family, always united to the greatness of our history.… pic.twitter.com/QV0JzFcNJO — Club Olimpia (@elClubOlimpia) December 23, 2023

