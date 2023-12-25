The head of Crimea Aksenov announced an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Feodosia region, the port was cordoned off

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that an enemy attack was carried out in the Feodosia area. Local residents reported explosions in the sky above the city.

According to them, several explosions were heard in the port area, after which traces of smoke appeared in the sky.

Related materials:

The territory of the port of Feodosia was cordoned off

As Aksenov stated, the territory of the port of Feodosia is cordoned off. At the moment, the detonation has stopped, the fire has been localized, the head of Crimea emphasized. There are specialized services on site.

Aksenov noted that he “keeps the situation under personal control.” He also urged residents to remain calm and trust only official information.

Related materials:

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was blocked

On the night of Tuesday, December 26, car traffic on the Crimean Bridge was temporarily blocked. The message about this appeared at 2:31 Moscow time. Those on the bridge and in the inspection area were urged to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security officers.

Traffic on the bridge was reopened after an hour break, at 3:42 Moscow time. No reasons were given for the suspension.

Earlier, on December 9, an explosion occurred in the center of Simferopol. According to Baza, it happened at the height of the first floor, where the entrance to the local notary’s office is located. As a result, the drainpipe was damaged.