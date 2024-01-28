As if it were part of a romantic moviea stewardess celebrated your birthday flying and received a message as a birthday gift informing him that his mother was among the passengers.

No doubt TikTok It is a platform in which videos on practically any topic go around the world every day; However, when it comes to heart-friendly news, users love to see it, comment on it, and share it.

Such was the case of video that starred a stewardess on her birthday when they were about to take off. A day that will surely be remembered for his entire life.

A flight attendant's most emotional birthday goes viral



Melisa Agudeloa Colombian stewardess, She was working when suddenly her colleagues surprised her with an incomparable birthday gift: they told her that his mother was present on the flight and that I would see her doing her stewardess duties for the first time.

In the video you can see the message they gave through the intercom: “On this flight we present an additional novelty, Our colleague Melisa has a birthday, but the most important thing is that her mother is on board, seeing her flying for the first time, happy birthday, Meli”.

The TikTok video was broadcast through the account @familiaagudelo77 where some of the best moments that Melisa and her family live are shared, like this moving detail that was uploaded on January 14 of this year and that to date counts with more than 900 thousand reproductions.

The family of the stewardess who celebrated her birthday in the air



But this is not the first time that her family and in particular her mother celebrate Melisa's work, since she constantly shares moments of the stewardess in his account where he reflects the love and pride he feels for his daughter.