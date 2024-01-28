You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
The stewardess received a surprise that went viral.
TikTok @familiaagudelo77
The stewardess received a surprise that went viral.
He celebrated a different and very emotional birthday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
As if it were part of a romantic moviea stewardess celebrated your birthday flying and received a message as a birthday gift informing him that his mother was among the passengers.
No doubt TikTok It is a platform in which videos on practically any topic go around the world every day; However, when it comes to heart-friendly news, users love to see it, comment on it, and share it.
Such was the case of video that starred a stewardess on her birthday when they were about to take off. A day that will surely be remembered for his entire life.
A flight attendant's most emotional birthday goes viral
Melisa Agudeloa Colombian stewardess, She was working when suddenly her colleagues surprised her with an incomparable birthday gift: they told her that his mother was present on the flight and that I would see her doing her stewardess duties for the first time.
In the video you can see the message they gave through the intercom: “On this flight we present an additional novelty, Our colleague Melisa has a birthday, but the most important thing is that her mother is on board, seeing her flying for the first time, happy birthday, Meli”.
The TikTok video was broadcast through the account @familiaagudelo77 where some of the best moments that Melisa and her family live are shared, like this moving detail that was uploaded on January 14 of this year and that to date counts with more than 900 thousand reproductions.
The family of the stewardess who celebrated her birthday in the air
But this is not the first time that her family and in particular her mother celebrate Melisa's work, since she constantly shares moments of the stewardess in his account where he reflects the love and pride he feels for his daughter.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#stewardess #birthday #air #crew #gave #incredible #surprise
Leave a Reply