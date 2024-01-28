Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Press Split

Anyone who went shopping during Corona was informed of the applicable rules. In contrast to a recently published note, these were unmistakable.

Bremen – Now it is There is hardly any sign of the Corona crisis anymore. It's almost as if the virus had vanished into thin air, but it's not – too many people are still becoming infected in the winter months. There are also other viruses. And more and more is becoming known about the long-term consequences of Corona.

Nevertheless, most people were able to recover not only physically but also psychologically. It becomes unpleasant when a note published on Reddit reminds us of the pandemic times. But that's exactly what happened. At least it caused a few laughs because of its design.

Note reminds us of the pandemic – and of arranging a graphic designer

A user published the note under the subreddit “aberBitteLaminiert,” which is known for funny letters and written interactions in everyday life. At first glance – read from left to right – it says a jumbled mess: “We are not but rather we forego ours and give friendly, rude, prudent. For your health, when you shake hands, give them a smile.”

Upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that the author has done a disservice when it comes to design. Because the note actually says: “We are not rude, but rather careful. For your and our health, we refrain from shaking hands and give you a friendly smile.” This means that the post not only creates unpleasant memories of the pandemic, but also an unpleasant reading experience. The author of the post writes: “Back to the fever dream.”

Meanwhile, Reddit users are having fun in the comments section. One person writes: “Someone tried to move a picture in Word.” Another responds: “And Word moved the picture and broke the text around it, along with the minds of all readers.” One user comments that he is a designer and his eyes are bleeding. The author of the post writes: “Great, right?” Another explains that it bothers him to have to turn his head while reading.

Questionable note, questionable smiley

While one examined the design of the note, other Reddit users paid attention to the creepy smiley at the bottom right. One swears that he “wiped out his family of four and left their corpses in the basement.” Another Reddit user commented: “That smiley has seen things. Terrible things.” Even if the users complain about various things, they still agree on one thing: the author should take Word tutoring lessons.

During the Corona peak phase, there were still signs and notices everywhere. Today everything is back to normal. © Lennart Preiss / dpa

In the same month, a strange note in a kebab shop sparked a discussion on Reddit. While people criticized the incorrect text, others were bothered by its content. Because the snack bar owner demands a higher price for the popular German dish due to “property tax”. Meanwhile they are Döner prices have already increased over the years. (cln)