SEVENTEEN is a musical group that emerged during the third generation of the kpoplike other bands such as BTS, MONSTA X, EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, Astro, GOT7, MAMAMOO, BLACKPINK and many more, who with their fascinating music, have aroused the interest of many people of various nationalities, in the contemporary South Korean culturewhat is known as the “Korean wave” or “Hallyu”.

Choi Seung Cheol (S. Coups), Yoon Jeonghan (Jeonghan), Joshua Hong (Joshua), Wen Junhui (Jun), Kwon Soon Young (Hoshi), Jeon Wonwoo (Wonwoo), Lee Ji Hoon (Woozi), Xu Ming Hao (The8), Lee Seok Min (DK), Kim Mingyu (Mingyu), Boo Seungkwan (Seungkwan), Hansol Vernon Chwe (Vernon) and Lee Chan (Dino), are the 13 Idosl that make up the acclaimed boyband SEVENTEEN, which belongs to to South Korean record company Pledis Entertainment.

All members of CHARAT (the group’s fandom), you must not only know their songs in depth, but also know some personal information about the boys, in order to better know the idols they follow and support. Do you know how to say the names of the SEVENTEEN members in Korean?

Choi Seung Cheol (choi sung chol)

Yoon Jeonghan (yun yonghan)

Joshua Hong (yoshiuha hong)

Wen Junhui (uen yunjui)

Kwon Soon Young (cuon sun yong)

Jeon Wonwoo (yonuonu)

Lee Ji Hoon (i yi jun)

Xu Ming Hao (yu ming jao)

Lee Seok Min (i sok min)

Kim Mingyu (guim minguiu)

Boo Seungkwan (bu sung cuang)

Hansol Vernon Chwe (choi jansol bonon)

Lee Chan (i chang)

Another thing that fans should know is that SEVENTEEN’s name comes from the sum of its 13 members, its 3 sub-units (“Hip Hop Unit”, “Vocal Unit” and “Performance Unit”), and their work as a single team (13+3+1= 17). Regarding the name of their fandom, CARAT (carat in Spanish), referring to the fact that their fans will make them shine like diamonds and the higher the number of carats, the more valuable the diamond will be.

On the other hand, currently SEVENTEEN is one of the most popular male groups in K-Pop.. They have more than 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, their various music videos have millions of views on YouTube, they have sold thousands of albums in many countries, they have won several awards such as “Best New Artist” at the Seoul Music Awards, the ” Bonsang Award” at the Golden Disk Awards, “Best Album of the Year” and “Asia’s Best Group of the Year” at the Asian Music Festival Awards, and “Daesang (Album of the Year)” at the Asia Artist Awards.