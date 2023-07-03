On the night of this Sunday, July 2, the fourth elimination gala from the reality show Televisa‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, one of the most anticipated broadcasts by thousands in the country.

Notably, this week’s nominees in ‘LCDLF‘ were Raquel Bigorra, paul stanleySergio Mayer and the boxer Barby Juárez, although she was saved by the leader, Jorge Losa.

For those who don’t know, the process of elimination starts every Monday, when it is decided who is the leader or leaders of the week, who has several privileges such as sleeping in the suite and being saved from being nominated to leave the reality show, being able to save one of his fellow nominees.

Later, on Wednesdays, the inhabitants discreetly choose the personality they wish to remove from the program, while the public must vote for their favorite.

The first figures to be ejected from ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘ were Marie Claire Harp, Sofia Rivera towers and Ferka Quiroz.

However, this time it was the turn of Raquel Bigorra who was the fourth eliminated from LCDLF and was forced to give up the prize of four million pesos for being crowned winner of the reality show of Televisa.

